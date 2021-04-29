Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Modified scheduled access to Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill for May Day and Kapaa High graduation

Posted on Apr 29, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of modifications to the scheduled access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) past Mile Marker 1 leading to Hanalei Bridge for Saturday, May 1, Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Motorists are reminded that access through the work zone is led by a pilot vehicle for their safety. No one should attempt to drive through the landslide work zone at times outside of the schedule.

The access schedule for Saturday, May 1 will be:

  • Morning access between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
  • Daytime access for 40 minutes at a time at the bottom of the hour starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4:20 p.m. The first 20 minutes of each hour during this time will be used to remove debris from the slope.
  • Evening access between 4:20 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The access schedule for Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 will be:

  • Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)
  • Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)
  • Evening access: 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

These modifications to the access schedule are in response to community requests for consideration of May Day activities and the Kapaa High School graduation. The access schedule outside of these special events will remain as posted to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

