Thomas McMurrain, Digital Currency Bankless Banking Expert, Founder & CEO of CMDX, Inc, Zoom Interviewed DotCom Magazine

Having a leading voice in the Digital Currency space was a true honor. Thomas McMurrain is a visionary entrepreneur.” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas McMurrain , Outstanding Digital Currency and Bankless Banking Expert, and Founder and CEO of CMDX, Inc , Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Thomas McMurrain, prominent Digital Currency and Bankless Banking expert, and Founder and CEO of CMDX, Inc joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Thomas McMurrain has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Thomas McMurrain joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThomas McMurrain, a leading Digital Currency and Bankless Banking expert, and successful Founder and CEO of CMDX, Inc has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Thomas McMurrain of CMDX, Inc Agency joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Thomas McMurrain discusses the newest offerings of CMDX, Inc Agency, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares unique thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Thomas McMurrain joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Thomas McMurrain was wonderful. He has an excellent background in the Digital Currency and Bankless Banking space. The success of CMDX, Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Thomas McMurrain on the video series. Interviewing Thomas McMurrain was a lot of fun, educational and quite interesting. It was awesome to have Thomas McMurrain on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Thomas McMurrain of CMDX, Inc has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly happy to have Thomas McMurrain on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like CMDX, Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many brilliant and talented people are building amazing companies. Thomas McMurrain and CMDX, Inc are providing an out of the mark service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a terrific company. As we scout the world for competent entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Thomas McMurrain who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Thomas McMurrain”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

