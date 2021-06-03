Concora and Lowcountry Paver Announce Strategic Partnership
Lowcountry Paver Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM, Accelerates Specifications, and Increases Sales
We are so excited for what the Concora platform offers - an easily navigated portal where all the necessary data can be downloaded with the click of a button!”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers; and Lowcountry Paver, the Southeast manufacturer of the highest quality concrete pavers, permeable pavers, thin pavers, pool coping, and retaining wall systems, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Lowcountry Paver’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify commercial building products.
“Our focus at Lowcountry Paver has always been producing the highest quality hardscape products and offering the best customer service in the industry. This partnership with Concora furthers our ability to better serve Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) by streamlining their accessibility to our technical product data. With the inclusion of our BIM visualization files, specifiers now can further showcase how Lowcountry Paver products will enhance their projects.” – Steven Vega, Vice President of Sales, Lowcountry Paver
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Lowcountry Paver’s commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Lowcountry Paver’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for key buyers.
"We strongly value our AEC customers and know that sourcing and building submittal data can be a challenge which is why we are so excited for what the Concora platform offers - an easily navigated portal where a product can be specified, and all the necessary data be downloaded with the click of a button!" – Steven Vega, Vice President of Sales, Lowcountry Paver
A core part of Lowcountry Paver’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive digital product content. Concora’s DxP platform has aided Lowcountry Paver with streamlining the distribution of all product related digital content and the management of its Building Information Modeling (BIM) content, primarily their Revit product models. Additional support was provided by the generation of high resolution, seamless material image files of Lowcountry Paver’s top selling products. This will provide designers in the architectural, landscaping, and construction industries an accurate representation of Lowcountry Paver’s products in support of both design documentation as well as static renderings and dynamic (VR) visualizations.
“Our products offer a unique challenge in that they are available in dozens of styles, multiple laying patterns and the largest color selection in the industry. We were thoroughly impressed with the accuracy which our products were represented by the BIM files and we know that this will be greatly appreciated among AECs as they work through the design process with their clients.” - Steven Vega, Vice President of Sales, Lowcountry Paver.
Lowcountry Paver’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The back-end makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Lowcountry Paver save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Lowcountry Paver to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all of which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics and helps sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Lowcountry Paver’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://lcpaver.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Lowcountry Paver
Located in Hardeeville, South Carolina, Lowcountry Paver is the Southeast manufacturer of the highest quality concrete pavers, permeable pavers, thin pavers, pool coping and retaining wall systems. No other pavers in the area match our quality and warranty. Make your project look amazing by using Lowcountry Pavers for driveways, walkways, patios, swimming pool areas, commercial, and more! Check out our selection of beautiful Do-It-Yourself Fire Pit Kits that will get your family and friends talking. To learn more about Lowcountry Paver, please visit https://lcpaver.com/ .
