CREATIVE CONNOISSEURS LAUNCH “LOOKING GOOD WITH DANIELLA & T. COFFEE, A FASHION-LIFESTYLE TALK SHOW” BROADCAST TO 60MIL
Apparel Expert Daniella Platt & Event Creator, Terance Coffee linked arms to create a talk-show celebrating Creatives Who Do It All, Despite It All.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES: Creatives hunger to have their works and missions known in the world. Entrepreneurs want their voices of expertise to make a big impact.
Seeing this, Creative Connoisseurs and fashion/lifestyle industry experts, Terance Coffee and Daniella Platt linked 'socially distanced' arms to create a fun TV Show platform for creatives, young designers and experts in the fashion and lifestyle fields, to share their story.
Using their natural talents of connecting people, and a passion for incubating ideas to their next level, Platt and Coffee launched the show, Looking Good, Daniella & T. Coffee, a lifestyle & fashion talk show, featuring creatives who do it all -- despite it all, on March 30, 2021.
Broadcast LIVE, weekly, the show is powered by EZWay networks, a platform purposefully selected with its wide broadcast reach to more than 60MM homes through Roku, Amazon, and AppleTV. The show will be available on these platforms, plus podcast on Spotify and iTunes in spring / summer 2021. Watch episodes on www.ezway.tv, youtube, or www.lookinggoodwithdaniellaandtcoffee.com
Sensational guests have shared,
- Frances Harder of Fashion for Profit "Whatever you decide to wear is telling a story about who you are. How you put the pieces together and show them shows a personality."
- Stylist Carlton Spence and Tamia Anderson of LIM College on the making of a virtual fashion show, knowing "Fashion is an Art form. We encourage students to embrace who they are and we celebrate them on the runway.“
- Lindsay Rae, Body Image Activist and Photographer on body positivity through Covid10
- Designer Inga Goodman, “every woman’s Prada” on style being "FUN"
- Rana Farshoukh & Adrienne Gordon of Everyday Ritual's growth at Nordstroms, while being one of the first in Los Angeles to pivot to PPE manufacturing, and how they secretly paid peoples mortgages
- Gooten on how anyone can create
- Retailer Karen Michelle’s "Love Your Body Event” supporting Artists for Trauma
Each guest offered a special package, not available on any platform, due to Coffee and Platt's personal relationship with the audience, and true love of the industry, which are all available on the website.
A moment for style. Coffee’s wardrobe is provided by Celebrity Stylist, Carl Ayers, featuring luxury brands of Armani, Versace, Givenchy, and rising designers Telfar, Washington Roberts, and Jahnkoy.
“We want our guests to shine with extended exposure, so we also offer affiliate packages, marketing, and contests to truly partner with our patrons. It’s also why we chose a wide distribution network with EZway.” People can enter to win candles and merch from show patrons at www.daniella.today
Platt and Terance came together through a Fashion Sustainability Forum hosted by Andrea Kennedy's Fashiondex.
“We wanted to unlock creative voices and share wisdom to inspire people achieve their dreams. It’s not secrets for us to keep. Having a show felt like the natural next step.”
ABOUT US
Terance Coffee is a professor at Fashion Institute of Technology and LIM College in NY. He also the founder of TC Event Experience, a wedding-event planning firm. Coffee held positions at CBS and at Macy’s, managing store launches with brands including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Sean John, and bookings for Vogue, Seventeen and IMG. Coffee also worked at WRKS, 98.7 Kiss FM, UniWorld Group Inc, and one of his favorite events has been leading the Coney Island USA’s annual galas, opening night film festival party, Mermaid Ball.
Daniella Platt is an award-winning fashion & lifestyle brand strategist, who specializes in merch for all, publicity, along with having her own retail collection, Jungle and Coffee. Previously a known top producer for selling 100s of media campaigns for popular labels like Alternative, Cotton Inc, Sketchers to Hugo Boss, working at firms including the California Apparel News and BBDO, she is also a three-time best selling author for her flagship book Looking Good and co-authoring of 1 Habit Press. She is also a Fashion Mannuscript journalist. www.lookinggoodyaya.com
