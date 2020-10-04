1 Habit Press is the Largest Book Ever Published on Entrepreneurial Habits, Featuring 300 Habits from 150 Contributors.
Top Fashion & Lifestyle Industry Expert, Daniella Platt announces her contribution inside this book co-authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion & Lifestyle industry expert, Daniella Platt announces her contribution to 1 Habit Press, Inc. on the October 16, 2020 book release; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
This 800 page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Joe Theismann - Super Bowl Winning Quarterback
Prescott Ellison - Grammy Award-winning drummer
Brian Smith - Founder of UGG Boots
Rob Angel - Creator of Pictionary
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ
Don “The Dragon” Wilson - Martial Arts Action Star, 11-times Pro Kickboxing World Champion
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Bas Rutten - Retired professional Mixed Martial Artist
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Gary Lockwood - Star of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the Star Trek pilot episode
Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”
1 Habit Press is honored to be joined in 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success by Featured Contributor, Daniella Platt, who became an entrepreneur after a personal earthquake at 41: motherhood! Platt shares her habit to SAY YES! Be Limitless and How to Stop Impulse Shopping and Dress Like A VIP.
“Saying YES will change your life" Today, Platt is a brand strategist who link arms with entrepreneurs, women innovators, and purpose driven brands to build a legacy, and get noticed, taking your idea from concept into the world. Platt is also the #1 best-selling author of Looking Good, Ten Commandments To Be A Sales Rockstar & Fashion Startup Playbook.
Daniella Platt can be reached for interviews or comments at Hello@Lookinggoodyaya.com or 323.963.4377
About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
Steven Samblis is a six times best selling author in 18 months. He is the creator of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc.
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials.
