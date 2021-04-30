Strategist Lori Hamilton Continues her Series “The Art of Business Transformation”

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions, Delivering the Unexpected, Uncovering Secrets and Bringing Insights to Light Prosperity Productions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategist and successful entrepreneur, Lori Hamilton, is sharing a series designed to help you transform your business. Her company, Prosperity Productions, is dedicated to helping other entrepreneurs make the most of their creative projects and companies. With this goal in mind, Hamilton created, “The Art of Business Transformation,” a detailed approach to creating change within a company structure. The introduction to the beginning of the series can be found at ProsperityProductionsInc.com. In the introduction to the series, Hamilton explains that the most important step in successfully transforming your business is discovering your motivation then sharing that passion with others. She said, “the secret about the art of business transformation is that people work with people.” In part one, she elaborates on this idea by sharing the process of “Tapping Into the Power of People.”Part one can also be found at the website above and it includes:Quick tips for success: understanding that everyone has something to teach you, being honest with the people, and thanking the people you are working with so they know the impact they made.Actionable profiles of the types of people you may encounter and best practices to collaborate with them.Key questions to ask the people you work with. The goal is to understand what their point of view is so you can better work with them.Resources to help you set your vision of the future, become a more emotionally engaged leader, and better organize your transformation."Part of giving back for me is to share knowledge based on some of the mistakes I've made over the years," says Hamilton.The series will continue monthly, and you can get it in your inbox once a month by signing up for the newsletter on her business site, Prosperity Productions. When you do register, you'll get a copy of The Business Transformation Checklist. In addition, she shares other valuable information about insights and strategy. Read her bio for her research company here. About Lori:As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 53 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree.

