Bourne Group expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bourne Group, an industry leader in the manufacturing and installation of marine signage, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $3.7 million investment will create 43 new jobs.

Founded in 2007, Bourne Group has built a portfolio ranging from maritime safety signs to full-service capabilities for the cruise and commerce shipping industries. With its U.S. headquarters based in Charleston, Bourne Group also has an international presence in the Netherlands.

Moving to a new facility located at 301 Ports Authority Drive in Mount Pleasant, Bourne Group’s expansion will house operations for leading-edge printing, digital cutting and CNC routing, as well as logistics project management, sales and design.

The new facility will be operational by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining Bourne Group should email the company at hr@bournesigns.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

"We are very excited to move Bourne Group headquarters to the town of Mount Pleasant. It is no secret that the Lowcountry has been sought after as a place to live and relocate to for years, and the pandemic has only accelerated this development. There is plenty of talent locally, and we hope the move and the investment in our facility will attract the type of workforce we will need to continue to be an industry leader and meet the annual growth Bourne Group typically experiences.” -Bourne Group Owner Patrick McNulty

"Investments to the facility will be made to improve productivity with the intent to develop a facility that is conducive to modern-day manufacturing.” -Bourne Group Owner Gregg LoGuidice

“After establishing operations in our state nearly 15 years ago, we are thrilled that Bourne Group continues to grow and succeed here. This expansion once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where companies want to do business, and we applaud their investment and the new jobs they are bringing to Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement reflects the diversification of our state’s economy, with the maritime industry increasing its presence in South Carolina. This expansion by Bourne Group in Charleston County further proves that South Carolina has the business climate and network companies are looking for.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Bourne Group’s expansion is celebrated news as the maritime industry continues to flourish in Charleston County. We welcome their expansion and addition of 43 new jobs for our citizens.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bourne Group to the town of Mount Pleasant. Their relocation to Ports Authority Drive is a fulfillment of the Port District Master Plan and a win for this community. We look forward to the Bourne Group’s long-term success here in Mount Pleasant.” -Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie