MDC invites youth, families to free fishing clinics in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids and their families to a series of free fishing workshops in Moberly. The Discover Nature – Fishing (DNF) workshops will cover the basics of fishing equipment, casting, and proper fish handling, and participants will gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own.

Each of four lessons will focus on a different topic:

Lesson 1 – Equipment, casting, and proper fish handling

Lesson 2 – How to tie a knot and bait a hook

Lesson 3 – Five common Missouri fish: anatomy, habitat, and lifecycle

Lesson 4 – Fishing with lures and fishing regulations

Participants can choose to attend lessons 1 & 2, covered together on one evening, by registering for either of these two offerings:

Participants can choose to attend lessons 3 & 4, covered together on one evening, by registering for either of these two offerings:

All courses will take place at 220 Rothwell Park Rd in Moberly.

DNF programs focus primarily on reaching kids 6 – 15 years of age and emphasize family involvement. All children must be accompanied by an adult and all participants must preregister by visiting mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/167774.

All DNF classes are free for registered participants and MDC will provide all needed fishing equipment and supplies. Participants should wear solid-bottomed shoes capable of getting wet or muddy, and bring their own drinking water, bug repellent, and sunscreen if they wish.

To ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, all participants must practice appropriate physical distancing, and wear masks covering face and nose.

For more information about DNF classes, contact MDC Community Education Assistant Matthew Schwend at Matthew.Schwend@mdc.mo.gov, or (660) 785-2424, ext. 6501.