Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 26

I am happy to report my bill, Senate Bill 106, has been truly agreed to and finally passed. The measure now heads to the governor for his consideration. Senate Bill 106 would update and modernize the state banking code. I look forward to the governor’s approval and seeing this become law.

The Missouri Senate also approved its version of the state’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022. A Missouri Senate and House of Representatives conference committee will next go through differences between the two chambers’ plans, with the hope of having a final budget delivered to the executive branch by May 7.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

