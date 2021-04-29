Apply for a grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Relief is on the way for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19! A new program from the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide emergency assistance equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and $5 million per physical location.

Pre-registration opens on April 30 at 8 a.m. Applications will be accepted starting May 3 at 11 a.m.

Act fast: Applications will close once eligible funds are exhausted. Visit the SBA website for full program details.