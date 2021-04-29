Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,096 in the last 365 days.

Apply for a grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Relief is on the way for eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19! A new program from the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide emergency assistance equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and $5 million per physical location.

Pre-registration opens on April 30 at 8 a.m. Applications will be accepted starting May 3 at 11 a.m.

Act fast: Applications will close once eligible funds are exhausted. Visit the SBA website for full program details.

You just read:

Apply for a grant from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.