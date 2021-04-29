Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,096 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ roll over crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401820                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP, St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021, approx 0737

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Sutton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 432 US Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Mathieu

AGE: 20 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded

to a single vehicle rollover on US Route 5 in the town of Sutton. The operator

Mathieu (20) failed to negotiate a corner and struck a large rock causing his

vehicle to roll. Mathieu was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Mathieu's vehicle was totaled and towed by Wrights Towing.

 

COURT ACTION: N0

 

 

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ roll over crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.