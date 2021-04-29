St Johnsbury/ roll over crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP, St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021, approx 0737

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Sutton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 432 US Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Mathieu

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded

to a single vehicle rollover on US Route 5 in the town of Sutton. The operator

Mathieu (20) failed to negotiate a corner and struck a large rock causing his

vehicle to roll. Mathieu was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Mathieu's vehicle was totaled and towed by Wrights Towing.

COURT ACTION: N0