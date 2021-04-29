St Johnsbury/ roll over crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP, St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021, approx 0737
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Sutton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 432 US Route 5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Mathieu
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded
to a single vehicle rollover on US Route 5 in the town of Sutton. The operator
Mathieu (20) failed to negotiate a corner and struck a large rock causing his
vehicle to roll. Mathieu was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Mathieu's vehicle was totaled and towed by Wrights Towing.
COURT ACTION: N0