Zion Road Closed Next Wednesday in Roaring Branch, Tioga County, Union Township

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 2015 (Zion Road) will be closed between Pine Hill Road (T-848) and the intersection with Zion Road and Route 14 in Union Township, Tioga County, for shoulder work.

On Wednesday, May 5, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew will perform shoulder work on Zion Road. A detour using Route 14, Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road), Route 414, Route 2015 (South Union Road), and Pine Hill Road (T-848), will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed Wednesday, May 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

