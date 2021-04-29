Bridge Deck Repairs Planned for Saturday on NB I-83 in City of Harrisburg

Lane restrictions for bridge deck repairs between 13th and 19th Street ramps

Harrisburg, PA – Northbound Interstate 83 will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday, May 1, so a PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County can repair joints and deck spalls on the bridge spanning Paxton Street in the City of Harrisburg.

Northbound I-83 traffic will be restricted to a single lane between the 13th Street and 19th Street ramps. The left and center lanes will be closed from approximately 7 AM to 3 PM. The right lane will remain open.

Delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Northbound I-83 motorists should be aware that traffic also will be restricted to a single lane from 9 PM Friday, April 30, to late afternoon or early evening Saturday, May 1, in the work zone from just north of Union Deposit Road to the I-83/I-81 split. This restriction will be in place so a contractor can shift traffic to the outside lanes of the interstate.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018