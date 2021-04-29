Northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction Begins Friday in Avalon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Avalon Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Friday, April 30 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 65 between Harrison Avenue and Fisk Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through mid-May. Crews from West View Water Authority will conduct paving restoration operations.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Dave Hunt at 412-931-3292 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #