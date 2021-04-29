I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled for Construction in Delaware County

04/29/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Delaware County for various construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Route 291 East (Bartram Avenue/Cargo City) Interchange;

Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95;

Friday, May 7, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Route 291 East (Bartram Avenue/Cargo City) Interchange;

Friday, May 7, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Route 291 East (Bartram Avenue/Cargo City) Interchange;

Saturday, May 8, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the U.S. 322 Interchange; and

Saturday, May 8, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the U.S. 322 Interchange; and

Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 21, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a double lane closure is scheduled weeknights on northbound I-95 between the U.S. 322 and Interstate 476 interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $68.4 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

