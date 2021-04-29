Reminder: Weekend Lane Restriction Scheduled for NB I-83 Project Near Harrisburg; Restriction in place while contractor shifts traffic to outside lanes. Delays expected.

This press release includes an update on the length of time the lane restriction could be in effect and corrects information in the previous release regarding the expected completion date of the I-83 project.

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that a section of northbound Interstate 83 will be restricted to a single lane this weekend at the reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

Northbound I-83 traffic will be restricted to a single lane from just north of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split at 9 PM Friday, April 30. The restriction is expected to be lifted and two lanes open to traffic no later than 6 AM Sunday, May 2. The restriction will be in place so the contractor can shift traffic to the newly constructed outside portion of the highway.

Major delays are expected while the lane restriction is in place. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Northbound I-83 currently is shifted to the outside lanes from the southern end of the project (Mile 47.5) to just north of Exit 48, where it shifts back to the inside lanes through the northern end of the project at the I-81/I-83 split The traffic shift planned for this weekend will result in all of northbound I-83 being moved to the outside lanes through the project limits.

Once the shift is complete, the contractor to begin reconstructing the middle lanes of the interstate.

Southbound I-83 traffic was shifted to the outside lanes last winter.

The ramp from Union Deposit Road to northbound I-83 will remain in a stop condition.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

The project is scheduled to be in final configuration late 2021. Nighttime temporary lane closures are scheduled for Spring of 2022 to complete final paving and pavement marking operations.

Northbound I-83 motorists should be aware that traffic also will be restricted to a single lane from 7 AM to 3 PM, Saturday, May 1, while a PennDOT bridge crew from Dauphin County performs deck repairs on the bridge spanning Paxton Street between the 13th Street and 19th Street ramps in the City of Harrisburg.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018