2021 Integrative Supportive Housing (ISH) Application Materials N...

Application instructions with the required cover sheet and materials are now available for the Integrative Supportive Housing (ISH) Program 2021 Round.

This application should be completed by provider agencies that are interested in pursuing any OPWDD funding associated with new Integrated Supportive Housing projects, including capital dollars, rent subsidies and/or service funding. The application is required for any supportive housing project that includes a request for preferential tenancy units (“set-aside units”) for persons with an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD) regardless of whether the project is seeking capital funding.

Please note: Any provider seeking preferential tenancy units for individuals with I/DD must submit this application to OPWDD no later than 12:00 pm (noon) on May 21, 2021 in order to be considered for the required capital funding support or a housing subsidy commitment without capital.

The Integrated Supportive Housing application process will enable OPWDD, providers, and housing developers to comprehensively plan for development of new supportive housing projects and, for approved applications, to obtain timely commitments from OPWDD that are required throughout various funding application processes, such as those overseen by NYS Homes and Community Renewal and NYC Housing Preservation and Development. New this year, OPWDD will require all applicants to schedule a Technical Assistance call with staff from OPWDD’s Home and Community Living to discuss the proposal to ensure it meets general requirements before an application is submitted.

Failure to schedule a Technical Assistance call with OPWDD will result in your application being disqualified from funding consideration.

This application requires that any project which has a conditional award letter from the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) RFP which proposes to support people with intellectual/developmental disabilities must also submit a copy of the ESSHI application for the project as part of the OPWDD application. This includes projects that may have received an extension on an ESSHI Conditional Award from a prior funding year.

OPWDD has limited funds available for capital, rental subsidies, and services associated with integrated supportive housing projects. OPWDD’s accepting applications for review does not mean any given project, or any supportive housing project, will receive funding from OPWDD, or that a project supported by OPWDD will be funded by another funding source.

For questions, contact [email protected].