U.S. Supreme Court opinion: April 29

The United States Supreme Court has issued an opinion in an immigration case. The court held that a notice to appear sufficient to trigger the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996’s stop-time rule is a single document containing all the information about an individual’s removal hearing specified in 8 U. S. C. §1229(a)(1).

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-863_6jgm.pdf