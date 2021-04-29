Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,120 in the last 365 days.

CEF Project Highlight – OPALCO Decatur Island Microgrid

OPALCO’s Battery Storage Project was funded in part by a $1 million Grid Modernization grant from Commerce’s Clean Energy Fund (CEF).

The microgrid OPALCO built on Decatur Island includes a battery storage project paired with a Community Solar Array. The battery storage project is a one-megawatt, 2.6 MWh large-scale battery that can operate independently from the grid and power approximately 500 homes for up to 4 hours.

The goals of the project are to enhance safety, reduce operating costs (through efficiencies and peak shaving), and improve the reliability of the current infrastructure while speeding the transition to locally produced renewable energy. OPALCO’s storage system improves the output of the Decatur Island Community Solar project.

Watch a video tour of the Decatur Island Microgrid project below.

You just read:

CEF Project Highlight – OPALCO Decatur Island Microgrid

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.