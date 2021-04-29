Luxury Experience & Co. Presents NFL Players Retreat Gifting Lounge Experience with SES Sports
The Wynn Vegas set the stage to create the best gifting experience for NFL Players
LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and NFL Players.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive gifting suite for the SES Players Retreat that was held in Las Vegas. The Wynn Vegas set the stage to gift a wide range of NFL Players. With NFL Draft Week kicking off, Le & Co was excited to relaunch its live events and connect brands with players in one of the most exclusive presidential suite in
— Melissa McAvoy
LE & Co gifted an amazing range of NFL Players, including: Brandon King (Patriots 2xSB Champ), Chris Manhertz (Jaguars), Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021Top Draft Pick), Jaeden Graham (Falcons),Cam Lewis (Buffalo Bills), Nick Thurman (New England Patriots), Anthony Chelsey (Indianapolis Colts), Ryan Santoso (New York Giants), Rashard Davis (Tennessee Titans), Shaun Draughn (formerly San Francisco 49ers), Bryan Braman (Philadelphia Eagles), Marquis Flowers (formerly New England Patriots), and Joe Vellano Patriots (formerly New England Patriots).
LE & Co combined the ultimate and exclusive brand experience with gifts provided by Qur, Calm Strips, PMD Beauty, The Art of Shaving, Edifier, Flipz, Showaflops, Pillpanion, Volley, Nature’s Garden, UV Concepts, and Medium Rare Restaurant.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and NFL Players to help bridge the gap in brand awareness, talent exposure and growth, all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. For more information on upcoming virtual experience events, learn more at www.LuxuryExperienceCo.com
Melissa McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 310-779-8501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn