Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,086 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Experience & Co. Presents NFL Players Retreat Gifting Lounge Experience with SES Sports

SES Sports and Luxury Experience & Co Team up for the ultimate Players Experience

The Wynn Vegas set the stage to create the best gifting experience for NFL Players

LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and NFL Players.”
— Melissa McAvoy
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co created an exclusive gifting suite for the SES Players Retreat that was held in Las Vegas. The Wynn Vegas set the stage to gift a wide range of NFL Players. With NFL Draft Week kicking off, Le & Co was excited to relaunch its live events and connect brands with players in one of the most exclusive presidential suite in

LE & Co gifted an amazing range of NFL Players, including: Brandon King (Patriots 2xSB Champ), Chris Manhertz (Jaguars), Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021Top Draft Pick), Jaeden Graham (Falcons),Cam Lewis (Buffalo Bills), Nick Thurman (New England Patriots), Anthony Chelsey (Indianapolis Colts), Ryan Santoso (New York Giants), Rashard Davis (Tennessee Titans), Shaun Draughn (formerly San Francisco 49ers), Bryan Braman (Philadelphia Eagles), Marquis Flowers (formerly New England Patriots), and Joe Vellano Patriots (formerly New England Patriots).

LE & Co combined the ultimate and exclusive brand experience with gifts provided by Qur, Calm Strips, PMD Beauty, The Art of Shaving, Edifier, Flipz, Showaflops, Pillpanion, Volley, Nature’s Garden, UV Concepts, and Medium Rare Restaurant.

“LE & Co was excited to partner with a great group of diverse brands and NFL Players to help bridge the gap in brand awareness, talent exposure and growth, all while connecting both to build ongoing relationships and partnerships," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy.

About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, social media platforms and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment. For more information on upcoming virtual experience events, learn more at www.LuxuryExperienceCo.com

Melissa McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 310-779-8501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Luxury Experience & Co. Presents NFL Players Retreat Gifting Lounge Experience with SES Sports

Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.