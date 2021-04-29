ECOv2 by Pangeanic adds Document Translator, Editing Tool, Deep Adaptive MT and Anonymization

One month after its release, the platform has managed more than 10 million segments.

VALENCIA, SPAIN, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One month after its official release, Pangeanic has processed more than 10 million segments through its document translation, editing, Deep Adaptive Machine Translation and Anonymization platform "ECO". Current version 2 includes multilingual anonymization services in English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese as well as European and Brazilian Portuguese. Services are modular and users can opt for full document translation, document editing, API use, online (real-time) neural machine translation update or off-line update. All data can be fully anonymized during translation, prior or after translation. Anonymization can also be used as a stand-alone service.

ECO version 1 began operations for instant translation and document processing in 2019, when the platform also merged Pangeanic’s previous translation API. ECO was recently upgraded to offer Deep Adaptive Machine Translation – the next generation of neural machine translation adaptive systems which is proving to close the gap with human parity. Deep Adaptive was introduced at a GALA Webinar in February 2021 and has captured enterprise and academic attention (the paper "A User Study of the Incremental Learning in NMT" was published by EAMT iin 2020). With Deep Adaptive, users can easily customize clone engines generated from Pangeanic's massive data resources and have in-domain MT engines in production in minutes. These engines are now behind the company’s ECO v2.

The ECO platform has been designed for language professionals and multilingual content producers who understand the need for efficient and speedy content management with their own. Now, deeply adapted engines can offer both quality translations with enterprise-grade security with servers in three of the world's main jurisdictions: Europe, US and Japan - including full document anonymization services.

ECO features a modern, minimalistic UI for busy project managers as well as Deep Adaptive AI capabilities. Pangeanic's ISO27001 Information Security policies and cloud-based data security infrastructure ensure complete privacy. Those seeking an on-premises solution will be happy to know that ECO v2 is on offer for on-premises use, too.

Those working online and using Pangeanic's SaaS, will enjoy bulk&batch API document translation. Smaller offices, bureaus, LSPs, etc.m can use a drag-and-drop panel, uploading documents at will. Documents will keep their original format. Pangeanic’s ECO Platform is the best combination for several NLP processes to be applied efficiently to content with enterprise-grade security and in use. Among current users are Spanish Tax Office (a government office), news agency EFE, LSPs all over the world and infrastructures giants such as FCC.

“We are extremely excited to launch ECO v2. Many clients need a secure system that can handle many NLP processes in a secure environment”, said Virginia Virino, Head of Sales and Marketing.

“Our ECO Platform has been designed to create an NLP ecosystem where clients can pick and choose a process or integrate them all. With enterprise customers in mind, we are looking forward to linking to platforms requiring custom MT and anonymization services. ECO is the result of years of R&D and our AI processes help increase productivity, reduce costs, and simplify content management and complying with increasingly relevant privacy laws” adds Manuel Herranz, CEO.

Designed for enterprise, legal firms, content producers and language professionals in mind, ECO by Pangeanic provides simplicity for users worldwide across many verticals, reducing admin costs with simple monthly subscription packages. Some of its features are_

- Easily configurable bulk / batch document translation via Pangeanic’s powerful Translation API.

- SaaS and on-premises Deep Adaptive MT and anonymization services.

- Drag-and-drop documents for instant translation or copy+paste text in a private translation panel.

- Full document translations and anonymization preserve original formatting.

- Translation Memory add-on to also leverage previous language data to enhance quality.

- Terminology management.

- Distributed cloud-based infrastructure in 3 jurisdictions with enterprise-grade security.

- Easy-to-understand subscription models for MT and anonymization with transparent and scalable monthly pricing plans – full predictability.

“I’m very proud to count with such a unique team of AI and Machine Learning experts with years of experience in pattern recognition, statistics applied to several NLP fields. PangeaMT, Pangeanic’s technical division works tirelessly to enhance our Machine Learning capabilities in fields that are transforming our industry: from automated tagging for synthetic data to Deep Adaptive Machine Translation or augmented anonymization as is the case in our ECO v2”, says Amando Estela, CTO. “Our approach to AI is deeply rooted in keeping high standards of security and privacy for our clients. We became ISO27001 Information Security certified in 2020 and that philosophy permeates all our interactions with clients and of course how we manage information and communications internally. Our anonymization tool Masker is based on the highest standard of data privacy and is designed to help organizations share information in the most secure way, complying with privacy laws.”