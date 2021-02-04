Pangeanic achieves Information Security ISO27001 for software and human translation operations

One of the few companies in the language services and language technology field to be Information Security certified, Pangeanic clients can safely WFM!

VALENCIA, SPAIN, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangeanic has joined the selected group of companies in the world to become certified under the ISO 27001 standard, which is widely known as the gold standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Pangeanic is one of the few language industry companies in the world to demonstrate a fully operational Information Security Management System for both its software and human services divisions.

ISO/IEC 27001 is a security standard that formally specifies an ISMS that is intended to bring information security under explicit management control. All staff and staff interaction with clients, as well as internal routines involving hardware, software and communications fall under strict ISO27001 Information Security Management. As a formal specification, ISO/IEC 27001 establishes requirements that define how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve the management system. It also prescribes a set of best practices that include documentation requirements, divisions of responsibility, availability, access control, security, auditing, and corrective and preventive measures.

“We are very proud to be the first translation and Natural Language Processing company in Spain to receive this certificate - particularly because we serve clients in many international jurisdictions. Working from home is becoming the norm and data leaks in machine translation or human translation can happen if clear procedures are not in place and known both to clients and staff.” explains CEO Manuel Herranz.

"Being awarded ISO 27001 after a long process of certification which took place during lockdown and 2020's covid pandemic is a confirmation that our continuous efforts to improve security have been successful, that remote operations are safe and that we are able to meet high quality standards for data security on an international level," adds Manuel.

"Certification to ISO/IEC 27001 helps organizations comply with numerous regulatory and legal requirements that relate to the security of information. It is a gold standard upon which business conversations can start. If we add this to our anonymization services, Pangeanic clients can rest assured privacy is on top of our main concerns"

Pangeanic was already certified under the international standard ISO9001 (Management system) since 2007, ISO 17100:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 (Translation Standards for the medical-healthcare sector) by certification body EQA. "All these quality certifications provide further clear evidence of Pangeanic’s high level of service quality in the interest of its clients".

"Being certified to this ISO standard is very important as this demonstrates our long-standing commitment to working with clear security practices to ensure that we have robust procedures in place. Our strong IT and overall operational processes are also fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), CCPA and HIPPA. This means the standards to which we hold and safeguard personal information are up to par with the latest regulations as well."