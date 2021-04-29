M-43 roundabout project to improve access to Grand Ledge schools starts Monday

Contact:

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAY: M-43

CLOSEST CITY: Grand Ledge

ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

PROJECT: In an effort to improve safe access to two schools and for residents, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a permit to the Grand Ledge Public Schools (GLPS) to build a roundabout on M-43 at Timber Lake Drive. The project is being funded by the GLPS.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: MDOT will be closing M-43 at Timber Lake Drive and at Old Saginaw Highway. Please follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This roundabout will provide improved access to Beagle Elementary School and Grand Ledge High School and increased safety for motorist. MDOT has a video available on its YouTube channel showing how to properly drive through a roundabout.