M-43 roundabout project to improve access to Grand Ledge schools starts Monday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Eaton

HIGHWAY:                                    M-43

CLOSEST CITY:    Grand Ledge

ESTIMATED START DATE:             8 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:    7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

PROJECT:   In an effort to improve safe access to two schools and for residents, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a permit to the Grand Ledge Public Schools (GLPS) to build a roundabout on M-43 at Timber Lake Drive. The project is being funded by the GLPS.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: MDOT will be closing M-43 at Timber Lake Drive and at Old Saginaw Highway. Please follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This roundabout will provide improved access to Beagle Elementary School and Grand Ledge High School and increased safety for motorist. MDOT has a video available on its YouTube channel showing how to properly drive through a roundabout.

M-43 roundabout project to improve access to Grand Ledge schools starts Monday

