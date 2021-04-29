Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,023 in the last 365 days.

MDOT to lift remaining spring weight restrictions on state highways Monday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

April 29, 2021 -- As of 6 a.m. Monday, May 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift remaining spring weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways in the entire state of Michigan. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations. 

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

Weight restrictions on state highways are implemented during the spring frost thaw period and are now completed for the 2021 season. A typical timeframe for these restrictions is from February to May, with specific dates determined by weather and road conditions. They will be posted again when the 2022 season starts.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under "Restrictions." All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.

You just read:

MDOT to lift remaining spring weight restrictions on state highways Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.