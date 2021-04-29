Traffic signal work next week at M-26/Razorback Drive intersection in Houghton

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:
Houghton
HIGHWAY:
M-26
CLOSEST CITY:
Houghton
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:
Monday, May 3, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:
Thursday, May 6, 2021
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on the traffic signal at the M-26/Razorback Drive intersection in Houghton. Work includes the addition of a flashing yellow turn arrow, left turn phasing, a traffic detection camera, and new signal controller.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures.
