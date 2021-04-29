Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic signal work next week at M-26/Razorback Drive intersection in Houghton

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST CITY: Houghton

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, May 6, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be working on the traffic signal at the M-26/Razorback Drive intersection in Houghton. Work includes the addition of a flashing yellow turn arrow, left turn phasing, a traffic detection camera, and new signal controller.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures.

