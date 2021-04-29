2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Grants Available for Tribal and Insular Area Government Agencies

EPA’s ten regional offices will manage the awards. The number and size of cooperative agreements made under this announcement, and the amounts for the two categories identified above, are subject to the availability of funds, the quality of applications received, and other applicable considerations.

Please visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/tribal for questions and answers and additional details about the following information sessions:

Funding Opportunity Information Sessions Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

For more information view: 2021 Dera Tribal Insular Area Grants (PDF)(86 pp, 2 MB) or contact the EPA to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.