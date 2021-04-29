2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Grants Available for Tribal and Insular Area Government Agencies

United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Transportation and Air Quality is soliciting applications for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions. Eligible entities include tribal governments (or intertribal consortia) and Alaska Native villages, and insular area government agencies, which have jurisdiction over transportation or air quality.A total of approximately $4.5 million will be made available to tribal governments (or intertribal consortia) and Alaska Native villages, and approximately $500,000 will be made available to insular area governments.Eligible diesel vehicles, engines and equipment may include buses.
EPA’s ten regional offices will manage the awards. The number and size of cooperative agreements made under this announcement, and the amounts for the two categories identified above, are subject to the availability of funds, the quality of applications received, and other applicable considerations.
