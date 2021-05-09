Chris Fox: Passionate About Thought-Leadership And Making "Complex Concepts Simple"
Founder and managing partner of Los Angeles based Syncresis, Chris Fox is a man who likes to make complex concepts simple.
I decided that I wanted to launch Syncresis, in 2007. We’ve been growing ever since. The focus of Syncresis is on thought leadership strategy. We're a thought leadership & communications strategy firm”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and Managing Partner of Los Angeles-based Syncresis, Christopher Fox is a man who likes to make “complex concepts simple,” as he indicated on the Billionaires in Boxers Podcast with Phil Pelucha.
— Christopher G Fox
Fox, who boasts a Ph.D. in French Literature from The Johns Hopkins University, founded Syncresis in 2007 to help financial service innovators develop into “thought leaders”.
After doing an intensive study on your vision, he develops content that allows you to demonstrate and achieve your true value, whilst also developing you into a quality thought leader.
After completing his doctorate, Fox realized that working in academics was not his first love and went on to become the director of a user experience and internet consultancy firm.
One of the reasons Fox opted for business over academics is the increased freedom it offers to embark on new challenges compared to academics, where you are competing against others for limited stakes.
“People warned me that it would be so much tougher when I transitioned from the academic world to the business world, but it was the exact opposite. The professional environment inside an academic atmosphere can be outright vicious. Within the business world, there is always an underlying fix. If you are generating profits, there is an underlying grounding to what you are doing. The academic environment is not necessarily the healthiest space and can be downright toxic,” he said.
“I decided that I wanted to launch myself further into space and form my own company, Syncresis, in 2007. We’ve been growing ever since. The focus of Syncresis is on thought leadership strategy. We are a thought leadership and communications strategy firm,” he said.
Though the main emphasis of Syncresis is on the world of financial innovation or FinTech, Fox does not believe that you need to be in the world of finance or banking for the concept of thought-leadership to make sense.
“Research has been done and 90% of business decision-makers say that thought leadership enhances the company’s reputation. Every product or service is an idea of the world and specifically an idea of change. Thought leadership takes that idea about change and brings it to the surface so that people understand, explaining what it is a solution to. In complex financial situations, people might see the messiness of a process of a particular way of exchanging value, but they don’t understand the root cause. Thought leadership helps innovators bring that to the surface and allows them to communicate as an agent of change,” he said.
Fox advises key stakeholders within the FinTech industry and plays a key role in the development and success of individuals within the industry by contributing to their policy frameworks and ideas.
“Everything in our entire world has some component to it. Even a tree in a forest has a financial aspect to it because that land is owned by a private or public entity. Everything you touch has a web of connection points to how the global financial system works and the fact that there are these trillions of dollars flowing around the world has always fascinated me. I love working with people who are bringing innovation to that process,” he said.
Separately, Fox heads Kindness Communication, which explores how the quality of kindness can create better results and dynamics within companies and organizations. The project explores and advocates workplace values.
This interview was hosted by Billionairesinboxers.com founder, Phil Pelucha. Chris has recently started to do more work outside of North America, including in SE. Asia & Oceania, specifically Australia and Singapore. Check out Billionaires In Boxers Global and BiB Prestige & Profit podcasts.
Syncresis.com
Email: christopher.fox@syncresis.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophergfox
Billionairesinboxers.com
Email: phil@Billionairesinboxers.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in.philippelucha/
Christopher Fox
Syncresis, LLC
+1 917-470-4689
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn