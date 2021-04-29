912 Street Road LLC to Restrict Route 132 (Street Road) for Utility Improvement in Upper Southampton Township

King of Prussia, PA – 912 Street Road LLC is planning a weekday lane closure on eastbound Route 132 (Street Road) between Knowles Avenue and Steamboat Station in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, on Monday, May 10, through Friday, June 11, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sidewalk installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

912 Street Road LLC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

