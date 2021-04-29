National People’s Co-Operative Bank (NPCB) signs on for Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to bring fintech to JamaicaAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mandeville, Jamaica based National People’s Co-Operative Bank of Jamaica Limited (NPCB) has signed on to convert to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Platform. NPCB with its 29 branches throughout all of Jamaica is in process of implementing a broad, new revitalization strategy and this switch from its legacy platform will enable NPCB to significantly enhance the overall services it provides to its members. At the same time, this transition will allow it to expand in today's rapidly changing marketplace by taking advantage of the innovative digital capabilities within the Universa platform. The National People’s Co-Operative Bank is Smart Solution’s latest addition to our growing client base in Jamaica, and is our eleventh client in the greater Caribbean and overall Latin American region.
Athelstan Bellamy, GM of the National People’s Co-Operative Bank of Jamaica commented: “Our Mission is to provide a wide range of financial services to our valued members in the sectors of agriculture, education, home improvement, micro business, energy, land titling and upgrading, and motor vehicles. Smart Solution’s Universa platform will help us not only realize our mission but also position us to meet the ever-changing demands of the financial industry with a secure, efficient, technologically advanced digital banking platform that enhances the user experience for our members.”
“We are proud to welcome NPCB to our growing family of Caribbean financial institutions who have chosen Smart Solution as their digital transformation vendor of choice for our robust technology platform, track record and expertise. As technological excellence is the backbone of any institution, NPCB’s choice of Universa will provide the organization with the rich functionality, scalable architecture and flexibility to keep up with new and emerging technologies, ready to meet the evolving challenges and embrace the future,” said Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution.
About the National People’s Co-Operative Bank of Jamaica (NPCB)
What is now the National People’s Co-Operative Bank of Jamaica was founded in April 1905 as the First Loan Society in order to carry on the business of the Banker, Bill Discounter and a Dealer in Stocks, Shares, Bonds Debentures, Mortgages, and other Securities and to make advances for co-operative and agricultural purposes. By 1920, it began operating Land Settlements and assisting small farmers in the purchase of their own land. Over the next 60 years, NPCB grew to the point where it had acquired more than 140,000 members. Since then, the growth of the bank’s business has continued and the range of services offered has expanded, even to include the Family Indemnity Plan, which the NPCB started marketing after the signing of an agreement between itself and CUNA Mutual Insurance Society in 2004. Today it has approximately 170,000 members with assets of approximately JAD $5.5 Billion.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution has provided innovative core banking systems, financial management tools and digital banking solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions in Canada, Central America and the Caribbean. We have a team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Smart Solution strengths lie in efficiency, deep expertise, and our constant focus on innovation and rapid continuous improvements.
