Toronto’s 5n2 Kitchens Receives 10,000 Pounds of Food Donations and More From INC’s Aid To Humanity

Ten thousand pounds of non-perishable food items, placed in 312 boxes, were prepared by Iglesia Ni Cristo volunteers at their District Office of Greater Toronto. These are part of the donations going to 5n2 Kitchens during an Aid to Humanity event on April 25, 2021.

Seema David, the founder of 5n2 Kitchens, accepts the food donations and $5,000-cheque from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ on April 25, 2021. The items will help fight food insecurity in the community.