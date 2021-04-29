ON DAY ONE ‘22 US SENATE CANDIDATE MARK PUKITA (R-OH) WILL TAKE AIM AT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
These platforms are the new '21st Century Town Square', albeit an electronic 'Town Square', and must allow for the free speech which is essential to our democracy in America."DUBLIN, OH, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 US Senate Candidate Mark Pukita will introduce legislation to stop social media censorship on his first day in office.
— Mark Pukita
Pukita’s proposed SB-17, otherwise known as “The Stop Social Media Censorship Amendment”, will take aim at social media censorship. Pukita has the draft legislation written and is ready to introduce it on January 3, 2023.
“The Stop Social Media Censorship Amendment” will end liberal bias that has censored many conservative voices, including President Donald Trump. SB-17 will hold Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media companies responsible for interfering with America’s First Amendment principles of freedom of speech, association, and religion.
The legislation will amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. When passed and signed into law, SB-17 will remove the unfair protection social media companies have from litigation. Those censored will be able to seek compensatory and punitive damages from social media companies. SB-17 will force Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other Big-Tech oligopolies to be uncensored, equally accessible, and unbiased social platforms.
“These platforms are the new ‘21st Century Town Square’, albeit an electronic ‘Town Square’, and must allow for the free speech which is essential to our democracy in America,” Pukita stated.
Proposed SB-17 can be downloaded here:
https://www.pukitaforsenate2022.com/draft_legislation
