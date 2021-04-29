‘22 US SENATE CANDIDATE MARK PUKITA (R-OH) URGES DEWINE, LAROSE & YOST TO GET HEADS OUT OF THE SAND ON ELECTION FRAUD
DeWine, LaRose, and Yost were elected to secure our elections. Their willingness to “put their heads in the sand” is a dereliction of their duty to all Ohioans.
If Americans believe their elections are fraudulent, democracy dies.”DUBLIN, OH, US, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 election was controversial. President Trump made it clear he believes voter fraud and irregularities took place across the nation. State Republican officials across the country have filed lawsuits and proposed legislation to stop voter fraud. 2022 US Senate candidate Mark Pukita (R-OH) demands Ohio’s Republican elected leaders do the same.
— Mark Pukita
Governor Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose have refused to act on this critical issue. Their lack of action highlights how disconnected the GOP establishment is from voters.
After the election, DeWine immediately embraced the media narrative of a fair and honest election. LaRose defended his office’s decision to postpone the primary election. Yost refused to join lawsuits that challenged election result in states with voting irregularities. Republican voters are wondering if DeWine, LaRose, and Yost are part of the problem.
Mark Pukita demands Ohio’s elected Republican leaders secure Ohio elections. Nancy Pelosi has forced HR-1 through Congress with no bipartisan support. HR-1 unconstitutionally federalizes elections. It ends state Voter ID laws. It institutionalizes and legitimizes widespread, multi-faceted, highly distributed, election fraud.
It’s time for Ohio’s elected Republican leaders to stand and fight against voter fraud. Pukita calls for DeWine, Yost, and LaRose to address this important topic, a pivotal issue in our current political climate. Election integrity is necessary to secure the future of our county. Pukita stated, “If Americans believe their elections are fraudulent, democracy dies.”
