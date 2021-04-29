Choose Vermont Scholarship Program 2021 Announced

Contact:

Nate Formalarie, Agency of Commerce and Community Development 802-522-7323 | nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

Third Annual “Choose Vermont Scholarship” Program to Award

$70,000 in Scholarships to Vermont’s Incoming College Students

Montpelier, Vt. - The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, Association of Vermont Independent Colleges, and 14 Vermont colleges and universities are announcing the 2021 Choose Vermont Scholarship Program, which will award $70,000 in scholarship money to students who commit to attend a Vermont school by June 1. Both out-of-state and Vermont students are eligible to enter.

The program was developed through a partnership across Vermont’s higher education sector to market Vermont as a top destination for attending college. The campaign targets students already accepted to a Vermont school, encouraging them to take the next step and “Choose Vermont.”

“Vermont’s higher education institutions play a critical role in the growth of our state’s workforce,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “As we emerge from the pandemic and continue to recover, these institutions will remain key components of the quality of life that drives people to relocate to Vermont, providing students with the foundational experiences that cause many to become Vermonters permanently. The success of this public/private partnership is a testament to our state’s ingenuity and collaborative spirit.”

“The variety of higher education institutions we have in Vermont makes it a wonderful landscape for attending college. Whether you are looking for a top liberal arts school, a leading medical research institution, or learning a trade at a technical school, Vermont has it all,” said Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “Couple that with tremendous access to outdoor recreation, the arts, and welcoming and vibrant communities, and it all adds up to an incredible place to attend college.”

Students who commit, or have committed, to attend one of the 14 participating Vermont schools between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 1, 2021 and then register at ThinkVermont.com/scholarship will become eligible to win a $5,000 scholarship to their school. The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation will offer an additional $5,000 scholarship to a student who commits to any of the 14 participating schools.

The inaugural Choose Vermont Scholarship Program was launched in May 2019, giving away two $5,000 scholarships and drawing more than 1,400 entries. The success of that program led to more scholarship funding from colleges statewide in the following years.

The Choose Vermont Scholarship Program is made possible by Vermont’s participating colleges and universities along with the support of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

For full details and to find participating schools: https://www.thinkvermont.com/scholarship

###

About the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Program Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) is Vermont’s public, nonprofit agency dedicated to helping students and families make college and career training more affordable through grants, low-cost loans, and scholarships. We work with Vermont students attending school in the United States or internationally, and also help out-of-state students attending school in Vermont with low-cost loans and scholarships.

About the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges

The Association of Vermont Independent Colleges (AVIC) is the only statewide organization that represents exclusively the interests of private higher education in Vermont. AVIC is dedicated to expanding the capacity of Vermont’s independent educational network and attracting students who will contribute to the state’s future workforce as well as the economic, civic, and cultural life of Vermont.

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s (ACCD) mission is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: accd.vermont.gov.