Game and Fish to begin grizzly bear trapping for monitoring purposes in Northwest Wyoming

Public reminded to heed warning signs

Lander -

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in areas of northwest Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall.

Department biologists will conduct grizzly bear trapping operations in both front and backcountry areas. All areas where trapping is being conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs. All trap sites will be posted with area closure signs in the direct vicinity of trap sites. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.  When captured, animals are collared, released on site, and monitored in accordance with strict guidelines developed jointly by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.  

The annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrate the continued recovery of the Greater Yellowstone population.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts, call the Department’s Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.   

- WGFD -

 

