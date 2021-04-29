Reading Between the Signs: ASL Interpreting Presents Untapped Opportunity for Language Service Providers, reports Nimdzi
There are so many misconceptions about sign languages and such a lack of knowledge around Deaf culture and history.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Localization and language services research firm Nimdzi Insights released a major report presenting their findings on what seems to have (until now) been uncharted territory: the market for American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting. While there are, of course, companies that serve the deaf and hard of hearing community, the overall industry is very fragmented, and market research into this space is difficult to find if it exists at all.
— Sarah Hickey, Chief Researcher at Nimdzi Insights
“There are so many misconceptions about sign languages and such a lack of knowledge around Deaf culture and history. For companies to succeed in this field, it is absolutely essential to have close ties with the local Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities.”
The deaf and hard of hearing community is tight knit and has understandably high expectations of the companies that serve them. This means that any company hoping to compete in this market must be intimately familiar with not only the needs of these communities, but also with the communities themselves. Due to this need for connection to the local community, as well as a widespread preference for onsite interpreting over digital forms such as video remote interpreting (VRI). Furthermore, while the ADA mandates accessibility for the DHoH community, local regulations can vary, making compliance more complicated for more regional or national companies.
However, for those companies willing to work with these communities and through the aforementioned challenges, there are potential opportunities in fields like education, healthcare, and entertainment. The report details a number of opportunities for companies to carve out their share of a market that Nimdzi Insights estimates to be worth between 800 million and 1.2 billion US dollars. While competing with local firms may prove difficult, it may prove profitable for companies with the right capabilities to create their own niche such as finding uses for VRI where onsite interpreting is difficult or else not readily available. The report gives the example of needing ASL interpreters in a hospital emergency setting while an onsite interpreter is en route. In short, this report brings to light a chance for language service providers to grow and increase their profits by expanding the services available to the DHoH community and ensuring as many services as possible are made accessible.
Insight into the findings is available on Nimdzi’s website.
About Nimdzi Insights
Nimdzi Insights is an international research and consultancy firm with a focus on localization, language services, M&A, and language technology based in Seattle, Washington, USA.
