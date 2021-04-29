Songwriter Stirs Up a Fun, Florida Caribbean Musical Blend

John McDonald's Islandology CD Release Concert Sunday, May 2 in Melbourne FL John McDonald's at Coral Beach, Freeport Bahamas Songwriter John McDonald on the Beach Mango Man Dale and Lucky the Parrot

Based on Florida's East Coast, Singer Songwriter John McDonald debuts his Floribbean sound where it was inspired, the beach

The word Floribbean captures all these geographic influences succinctly. As far as I know, a group of chefs from South Florida called the Mango Gang may have coined the term” — John McDonald

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, May 2, 2021, singer songwriter John McDonald will debut the Floribbean sound of his new record at a CD Release Concert At the Beach in Melbourne Florida, just yards away from the shoreline of Florida’s Space Coast.Aptly titled Islandology, the CD displays his high-energy blend of reggae, rock and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into a fun, infectious, beach party luau vibe.Backed by an eight-piece band that will include tropical instrumentation like steel drums, congas, bongos, timbales, McDonald will not only perform his new songs but will also ‘tropify’ iconic songs by Led Zeppelin, Ozzie Osbourne, Peter Gabriel and James Taylor.A long-time fan of Paul Simon, Jimmy Buffett and Sting who prominently feature stylistic elements of South African, Caribbean and Jamaican ska music into their recordings, McDonald playfully mixes reggae, rock, bosa nova and calypso with Latin percussion, steel drums and Hawaiian-style, steel pedal guitar on his new CD.The result is a sound that he describes using the portmanteau Floribbean, the blend of Florida and Caribbean. “To me, the word Floribbean captures all these geographic influences succinctly. As far as I know, a group of chefs from South Florida called the Mango Gang may have coined the term to distinguish their style of cooking, creatively mixing and matching cuisines from all over the Caribbean, Central and South America.”John McDonald’s Islandology was produced by award-winning Music Row veteran Rick Beresford and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated audio engineer Eric Torres.Jacksonville singer songwriter Joe Downing will open the show, performing self-penned, tunes from his most recent Trop Rock project, “Songs From the Gulf.”The backdrop for this down-island inspired concert will be the Atlantic Ocean, under the Tented Pavilion of the Crowne Plaza Melbourne Oceanfront from 1 to 5 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021.EPK https://johnmcdonaldmusic.com/epk-john-mcdonald-cd-islandology John McDonald is directly available for questions or interviews at 412-804-8747.

Just Chime In by John McDonald