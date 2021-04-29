Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,095 in the last 365 days.

Songwriter Stirs Up a Fun, Florida Caribbean Musical Blend

John McDonald's Islandology CD Release Concert Sunday, May 2 in Melbourne FL

John McDonald's at Coral Beach, Freeport Bahamas

Songwriter John McDonald on the Beach Mango Man Dale and Lucky the Parrot

Based on Florida's East Coast, Singer Songwriter John McDonald debuts his Floribbean sound where it was inspired, the beach

The word Floribbean captures all these geographic influences succinctly. As far as I know, a group of chefs from South Florida called the Mango Gang may have coined the term”
— John McDonald
MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, May 2, 2021, singer songwriter John McDonald will debut the Floribbean sound of his new record at a CD Release Concert At the Beach in Melbourne Florida, just yards away from the shoreline of Florida’s Space Coast.

Aptly titled Islandology, the CD displays his high-energy blend of reggae, rock and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into a fun, infectious, beach party luau vibe.

Backed by an eight-piece band that will include tropical instrumentation like steel drums, congas, bongos, timbales, McDonald will not only perform his new songs but will also ‘tropify’ iconic songs by Led Zeppelin, Ozzie Osbourne, Peter Gabriel and James Taylor.

A long-time fan of Paul Simon, Jimmy Buffett and Sting who prominently feature stylistic elements of South African, Caribbean and Jamaican ska music into their recordings, McDonald playfully mixes reggae, rock, bosa nova and calypso with Latin percussion, steel drums and Hawaiian-style, steel pedal guitar on his new CD.

The result is a sound that he describes using the portmanteau Floribbean, the blend of Florida and Caribbean. “To me, the word Floribbean captures all these geographic influences succinctly. As far as I know, a group of chefs from South Florida called the Mango Gang may have coined the term to distinguish their style of cooking, creatively mixing and matching cuisines from all over the Caribbean, Central and South America.”  

John McDonald’s Islandology was produced by award-winning Music Row veteran Rick Beresford and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated audio engineer Eric Torres.

Jacksonville singer songwriter Joe Downing will open the show, performing self-penned, tunes from his most recent Trop Rock project, “Songs From the Gulf.”

The backdrop for this down-island inspired concert will be the Atlantic Ocean, under the Tented Pavilion of the Crowne Plaza Melbourne Oceanfront from 1 to 5 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

EPK https://johnmcdonaldmusic.com/epk-john-mcdonald-cd-islandology

John McDonald is directly available for questions or interviews at 412-804-8747.

Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
+1 609-510-3947
donnadibon@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Just Chime In by John McDonald

You just read:

Songwriter Stirs Up a Fun, Florida Caribbean Musical Blend

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.