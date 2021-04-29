Pennsylvania American Water to Restrict Route 340 (Bondsville Road) Next Week for Utility Construction in Caln Township
King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania American Water is planning a lane closure on southbound Route 340 (Bondsville Road) between Meadow Drive and G O Carlson Boulevard in Caln Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, May 5, through Friday, May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for water main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Pennsylvania American Water will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #