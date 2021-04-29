Tree Trimming on McKean County Roads to Start Monday

Bradford, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that work to trim and remove trees on McKean County roads is scheduled to begin Monday, May 3. This project will enhance motorist safety and extend the useful life of the roadway surfaces.

For the next four to six weeks, crews will be working at the following locations:

• Route 770 approximately half a mile west of the Route 219 intersection.

• Route 219 approximately two miles north of the Route 59 intersection.

• Route 219 at the intersection of Route 4001 (Lafayette Avenue).

• Route 446 approximately 1.5 miles north of the Route 46 intersection.

• Route 1006 (McCrae Brook Road) approximately a mile east of the Route 446 intersection.

Tree trimming and tree removal provide “daylighting” to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during the winter months. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

Motorists might encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Richardson Tree and Landscaping Co., Inc. of New Wilmington PA is the contractor for this job.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

