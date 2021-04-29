DED Opens New Application Cycle for Rural Workforce Housing Grants

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that applications are being accepted for another round of grants under Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF).

On April 14, 2021, DED announced RWHF awards totaling $9,126,500 to 14 applicants who had applied during the 2020 application cycle. That cycle utilized a $10,000,000 allocation approved by the State Legislature and Gov. Ricketts. Now, what remains of the funds, in the amount of approximately $873,500, will be awarded in a “2020 Second Cycle.” Note that 2020 first cycle grantees are ineligible to apply for additional funding.

Combined with matching funds, RWHF awards are used to generate Rural Workforce Housing Investment Funds that support construction, reuse or rehabilitation projects. The grants — which require a 1:1 public or private match — are available to nonprofits in collaboration with units of local government. The funds must be invested in counties that have a population of less than 100,000, excluding Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties.

Eligible activities under the RWHF include the new construction of owner-occupied or rental housing; the substantial repair or rehabilitation of dilapidated housing stock; upper-story housing development; and rehabilitation that includes the conversion of an existing building into housing.

Applications to this 2020 Second Cycle are due July 29, 2021. Applicants must first submit a letter of intent to apply; the letter of intent is due no later than June 1, 2021.

For detailed information on eligibility, application guidelines and how to apply, visit DED’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/workforce-housing-fund/. For questions, contact Nick Dropinski, nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2095.