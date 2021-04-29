5 Tips for Planting a Tree this Arbor Day

Arbor Day is a great time to plant a new tree

Giroud Tree and Lawn shares 5 steps to take when planting a new tree and how to make sure it gets a healthy head start.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbor Day is a great time to plant a new tree! However, making sure a young tree is planted correctly is key to ensuring it grows healthy and strong. Here is how to property plant a tree, including tips for what not to do.Choosing the Right TreeIt is important to choose wisely when considering what type of tree to add to a property. Although some trees may seem like real gems, they might not be the right tree for the yard. Homeowners should consider where it’s going to be planted, how much light it will get, and how close it will be in proximity to the home, garage, and other structures.Step 1- Dig a proper holeThe hole should be about 2-3 times larger than the diameter of the tree’s root ball. It should be deep enough that the root ball will sit inside of it but also so the flare of the tree is not buried.Step 2- Set the tree correctly into the holeAfter carefully lowering the tree down into the hole, make sure the root flare is at least 3-4 inches above ground level. Then, step back and look at the tree from a distance. Is it centered? Is the tree leaning, or does it stand straight? Walk a circle around the entire tree to ensure it looks as straight as possible from all angles.Step 3- Remove or loosen as much of the burlap covering from the tree as possibleUse scissors to cut away any excess burlap. Once the root ball is freed, step back once again to make sure the tree is still standing straight. Removing the burlap may have shifted the tree around.Step 4- Fill in the holeBackfill the hole with the soil that was removed. Then, tamp the soil down firmly.Step 5- Give the tree a healthy head startMulch is great for trees, but only if applied correctly! Do not “volcano mulch”, which is when the mulch is piled up high around the tree. The tree’s root flare should be exposed, so leave about an inch in distance around the tree’s trunk where the mulch does not touch it. Bad mulching can be very damaging for tree’s and can lead to girdling roots! Learn more about the dangers of Girdling Roots here in this video from Giroud Tree and Lawn Water the tree until it is established. In the spring, water about once each week. In the hot summer months, water more frequently.Fertilizing a young tree will also help it to become established in the ground and to grow strong and vibrant. A Deep Root Fertilizer Treatments will give the tree vitamins and nutrients it needs!When in doubt, call an ISA Certified Arborist for help with new tree plantings.About Giroud Tree and LawnGiroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care, and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs, and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites, and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

