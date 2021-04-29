Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Sponsors Harrison Township Day with "Picture Yourself Down The Shore"

Stop By Nancy Kowalik's Office to Enter to Win a Week at the Shore! Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a proud sponsor of this event.

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is proudly sponsoring Harrison Township Day with "Picture Yourself Down The Shore," take a photo booth photo and enter to win!

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, June 5, 2021 is a special day in Mullica Hill, where the town will be celebrating Harrison Township Day! Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group proudly participates in this event every year. This year's theme is a "Summer of New Beginnings" and the town is having a weekend Celebration on Main Street. Three days of festivities await as they kick off a summer to remember, together. Live music & DJ, crafts & artisans, a magician, games & giveaways, rides & amusements and food trucks will transform Main Street into a one-of-a-kind street fair. All capped off Saturday evening with a spectacular fireworks display. Gather the family and bring your friends to Main Street for a weekend of fun as they kick off Summer and celebrate the spirit of Harrison Township. It’s a street festival of festivities!

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is a key sponsor of the event will be hosting a Photo Booth and Drawing on Saturday Evening with the theme "Picture Yourself Down The Shore." Guests can stop by at 46 N Main Street Mullica Hill between 5 and 9pm on Saturday to get their pictures taken in the outdoor photo booth and grab a numbered beach ball to enter to win a week at the Shore! The contest will have a live drawing on Facebook the following Monday where Nancy Kowalik will announce the winning beach ball number.

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.