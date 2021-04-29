Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,095 in the last 365 days.

Zabo Wins US Fintech Awards 2021: Personal Finance Tech Of The Year

It’s an honor to win the Personal Finance Tech of the Year award in the US FinTech Awards 2021 and recognized for the years of work we’ve done to bring cryptocurrency to mainstream financial services.”
— Christopher Brown Co-Founder of Zabo
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zabo, the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, is delighted to announce that it has won the Personal Finance Tech of the Year Award in the 2021 US FinTech Awards.

Founded in 2018, Zabo provides an API that allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services. Zabo integrates with all of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Kraken, MetaMask, Trezor, Ledger and many others.

Zabo pioneered the inclusion of cryptocurrency accounts alongside traditional accounts such as banks and brokerages within personal finance applications. By powering cryptocurrency aggregation within leading fintech and personal financial management tools, Zabo enables consumers to understand their entire financial picture in ways never before possible.

The US FinTech Awards, organised by FinTech Intel to celebrate the achievements of the US’s best and brightest FinTech firms, were held virtually on 27th April, with Zabo selected as the winner by an independent panel of judges and announced via video during the ceremony. In announcing the award, the judges commented that, “Zabo, as the winner of Personal Finance Tech of the Year, is really having an impact on the use of cryptocurrencies, by delivering account aggregation on a significant scale. Its solution is noteworthy for its inventiveness and simplicity and has excellent potential to grow as cryptocurrencies become more popular among consumers.”

Christopher Brown, Co-Founder of Zabo commented, “It’s an honor to win the Personal Finance Tech of the Year award in the US FinTech Awards 2021 and be recognized for the years of work we’ve done to bring cryptocurrency to mainstream financial services. While cryptocurrency has come a long way, there is still so much growth and opportunity to come in this space.”

Jon Reader
Cryptoland PR
+442086146816 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Zabo Wins US Fintech Awards 2021: Personal Finance Tech Of The Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.