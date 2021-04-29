Zabo Wins US Fintech Awards 2021: Personal Finance Tech Of The Year
It’s an honor to win the Personal Finance Tech of the Year award in the US FinTech Awards 2021 and recognized for the years of work we’ve done to bring cryptocurrency to mainstream financial services.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zabo, the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, is delighted to announce that it has won the Personal Finance Tech of the Year Award in the 2021 US FinTech Awards.
Founded in 2018, Zabo provides an API that allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services. Zabo integrates with all of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets, including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Kraken, MetaMask, Trezor, Ledger and many others.
Zabo pioneered the inclusion of cryptocurrency accounts alongside traditional accounts such as banks and brokerages within personal finance applications. By powering cryptocurrency aggregation within leading fintech and personal financial management tools, Zabo enables consumers to understand their entire financial picture in ways never before possible.
The US FinTech Awards, organised by FinTech Intel to celebrate the achievements of the US’s best and brightest FinTech firms, were held virtually on 27th April, with Zabo selected as the winner by an independent panel of judges and announced via video during the ceremony. In announcing the award, the judges commented that, “Zabo, as the winner of Personal Finance Tech of the Year, is really having an impact on the use of cryptocurrencies, by delivering account aggregation on a significant scale. Its solution is noteworthy for its inventiveness and simplicity and has excellent potential to grow as cryptocurrencies become more popular among consumers.”
Christopher Brown, Co-Founder of Zabo commented, “It’s an honor to win the Personal Finance Tech of the Year award in the US FinTech Awards 2021 and be recognized for the years of work we’ve done to bring cryptocurrency to mainstream financial services. While cryptocurrency has come a long way, there is still so much growth and opportunity to come in this space.”
