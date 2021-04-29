Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Devan Leos is Doing BIG Things

Devan Leos via Instagram Story

Former Disney actor Devan Leos is up to something huge...

Everyone deserves a chance to change and improve.”
— Devan Leos via Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disney actor/entrepreneur Devan Leos is up to some big things! After a barrage of media attention regarding Leo’s recent statements and vocal support of various charities, many were curious to know what exactly the Disney actor has been up to recently?

It seems Devan has not only been on the straight and narrow, but also the prolific and prestigious! According to linked in, Leos now owns a digital media company that specializes in Marketing, ORM, and PR. Devan has posted about his company on social media, and his bio on Instagram gives some details. Recently Devan Leos was featured on Fox News 40, The Ritz Harold, and more recently Market Watch. After years of acting and then stints in-and-out of trouble, it seems Leos has really turned his act around and is finally staying out of trouble. Devan recently commented on the process of changing, and the concept of second chances posting on his Instagram Story “Anyone can change. Everyone deserves a chance to change and improve.”

And Devan has been working hard to embody such positive changes as seen by his recent actions/activities. Everyone does indeed deserve to be given a chance to change.

Often times we think it is best to cancel anyone who’s been the opposite of a good influence, but the utility of something bad being converted into something good is unmatched!

You can find Devan Leos on social media @TheDevanLeos

