SNAP UPDATE: May 2021 Benefits

As previously reported in a news post on April 15, 2021, the federal government recently changed the extra, emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments that several SNAP recipients had been receiving since March of 2020.

The extra payments have now changed unless you received more than $95 a month in extra SNAP before. Here is a helpful way to know if you are affected by the change:

• I currently get more than $95 in extra SNAP each month: No Change

• My household receives the maximum SNAP amount for our household size (the table can be found on the What's New Page link below): You will get $95 a month in extra emergency SNAP payments.

• My household does not get the maximum amount for our household size, but we receive less than $95 a month in extra SNAP each month: You will get $95 a month in extra emergency SNAP payments.

For May 2021, the extra SNAP will come as a supplemental payment on or about May 4th.