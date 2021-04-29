NIO Buffet backed BYD BAIDU $GSMG cooperative with China Telecom $GSMG cooperative with ByteDance (Tik Tok)

There’s a strong possibility Glory Star New Media (Nasdaq; GSMG) is dealing with NIO, Baidu and Buffet backed BYD Auto

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

“The new large in-vehicle screens of automobiles will create some of the most important use cases for the next generation of mobile users. As IoV technology continues to evolve” — Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star

BEIJING, CHAOYANG, CHINA, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a strong possibility Glory Star New Media (Nasdaq; GSMG) is dealing with NIO, Baidu and Buffet backed BYD Auto Glory Star New Media (Nasdaq; GSMG) announced that it has entered into discussions with major new energy vehicles manufacturers in China GSMG Highlights: Partnered with JD.com as a Premium Entertainment Provider for China. GSMG Beat the Street recently with 88% Revenue Growth and proves they are a Media Giant. Focus on eCommerce as a Leading Supply Chain Solution Provider. Program Content for Multiple International Luxury Brands. Agreement with E-Surfing Media for 5G and AR Technologies. Agreement with ByteDance to Develop Joint Programming Objectives. In-Vehicle Interactive Content Application for New Energy Vehicles. GSMG via YMT will Service 88 Countries with 100 Million Registered Users that will add Many Employees to GSMGAnd Now TODAY:Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ: GSMG ) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that it has entered into discussions with major new energy vehicles manufacturers in China for the launch of CheerCar, its in-vehicle audio and video content mobile application, onto their Internet of Vehicle (IoV) platforms.Developed internally by the Company, CheerCar is an in-vehicle mobile application providing audio and video content which can be accessed by drivers and passengers of electric vehicles (“EVs”). CheerCar utilizes an AI-powered search engine and the Company’s broad portfolio of content offerings to recommend different genres of multimedia content to its users based on their interests and specific needs. Types of content currently available on CheerCar include entertainment, geography, science, technology, linguistics, economics, history, and more. CheerCar is able to offer various engaging features to front-seat passengers, such as real-time content, voice control micro-video recording, and more. CheerCar also provides entertainment to back-seat passengers in the form of video recommendations, revolving photo and text content, one-click shopping experiences, and more. CheerCar has already entered the testing phase for the IoV platforms with several domestic EV manufacturers.Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, “The new large in-vehicle screens of automobiles will create some of the most important use cases for the next generation of mobile users. As IoV technology continues to evolve, there will be an increasing number of connections established between mobile phones and automobiles. Following this industry trend, we have designed CheerCar to strengthen these connections, provide more diverse audio and video content to users, and enhance the experiences of both drivers and passengers.”About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings LimitedGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. 