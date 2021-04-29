TRILLTYPEFELLA “MY TRAP DOING NUMBERS” / EMPOWERING & RELATEABLE

"My Trap Doing Numbers" by Trilltypefella is from his EP Trap Loyalty released in 2019. This is a powerful and catchy trap song which any trap fan will love.

UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Trilltypefella:Trilltypefella is a hip-hop/rap artist and musician based in Memphis, Tennesse. He first started writing rhymes in the summer of 2000 in his hometown, Greenwood, Mississippi.Discovering he had a talent for the world of rap he began to collaborate with his cousin and perform in local shows.As well as being a gifted wordsmith and captivating rap artist, Trilltypefella is also a talented musician and plays the keyboard, drums and saxophone.His main musical influences come from some of the top trap and rap artists of today, such as Yo Gotti and 8Ball & MJG.His style is extremely versatile and raw with a distinctly laid back southern vibe which sets him perfectly on a top trap playlist.With an impressive discography, Trilltypefella is making a name for himself within the world of hip-hop. Delivering powerful, reality music where he shares his real-life experiences.His first EP release titled Trap Loyalty features the track “My Trap Doing Numbers”. A raw and relateable song about his experiences hustling on the streets and trapping to survive.My Trap Doing Numbers:This dynamic trap track has a distinct deep soundscape with a steady head-bopping tempo which any trap fan will love.The powerful marching melody has an empowering effect on the listener, invoking feelings of strength and resilience.Trilltypefella raps with strong authoritative energy. He delivers his performance with mighty vocals and poetic storytelling that completely captivate his audience.His anthemic chorus encourages listeners to rap along with his rhythmic verses. Utilising enticing lyrics such as: “my trap doing numbers, my trap doing numbers. If you don’t believe me you can ask my baby’s mama”.Listen to this powerful track right here…What’s next?Trilltypefella is on a mission to keep creating quality music and expand his career further. While always keeping it real with his fans. Keep an eye out for more upcoming releases soon.In the meantime, Trilltypefella has a message for all his listeners: “I always put God first and work very hard at what I do. I love each and every one of you for supporting me”.Follow and support this artist here: