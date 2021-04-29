Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,841 in the last 365 days.

KFC’s largest problem: Folks cannot get sufficient of its fried hen sandwich

KFC’s parent company Yum Brands said Wednesday that the sandwich — which is made with an extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun with pickles and spicy or classic mayonnaise — has been a success so far.

“Our sandwich is performing at more than twice the volumes of our prior US sandwich launches,” Yum (YUM) CEO David Gibbs said during an analyst call discussing earnings. “Customers are loving the product and coming back more frequently for it.”

Sales at US KFC restaurants open more than a year grew 11% in the first quarter compared to the same period two years ago, thanks in part to the new item, he said.

Interest in the product, along with tight chicken supply, has made keeping up with demand “our main challenge” for KFC as it enters the second quarter, Gibbs said.

Fans of the sandwich can breathe easy, though. KFC says it’s not running out of chicken.

“We are not currently experiencing shortages of the new KFC Chicken Sandwich,” a KFC spokesperson told CNN Business….

You just read:

KFC’s largest problem: Folks cannot get sufficient of its fried hen sandwich

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.