Brotschol Calls Out Biden’s Address On Remaking America

Rather Than Morning In America Its Nightmare On Elm Street

LAKE HIAWATHA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hillery Brotschol, Republican Congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District condemned Joe Biden’s address before Congress calling it radical and divisive from a person who claimed he wanted to unify the country. Rather than reaffirming as other presidents have that America is an exceptional country, Biden outlined everything that he and the radical left see as wrong with our nation. From working with the radical left to hinder law enforcement, to unchecked spending, tax increases, distancing the United States from longtime allies to providing comfort to our foreign adversaries, Biden’s speech was a recipe for disaster, Brotschol said. The Biden agenda will forever change the United States for the worst, she stated if the rubberstamp Congress and members like Mikie Sherrill have their way.

“I grew up believing in Ronald Reagan’s vision of America, that we are the shining city on the hill, that the world turned to for hope and inspiration,” said Hillery Brotschol. “Listening to Joe Biden tonight, I heard none of the sunny optimism and pride in the United States. It was almost as if he was ashamed of our nation.

“If the Biden agenda that was outlined tonight is enacted by Mikie Sherrill and the far-left progressives, we will go from Reagan’s morning in America to becoming Freddy Kruger’s Nightmare on Elm Street,” concluded Brotschol. “We cannot allow America to be transformed in this way.”

Brotschol Background

Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the “Good Hillery.”

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.

