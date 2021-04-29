Lombardi Condemns Biden Address To Congress

Sixteenth District Needs A Congressman Who Will Fight For The District’s Values

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES , April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District condemned Joe Biden’s address to Congress as being radical and divisive from a person who said he wanted to unify and heal the nation. Lombardi said the speech was a laundry list of the far-left agenda from the Green New Deal, out of control spending, tax increases, abandoning our law enforcement, and appeasing our foreign adversaries while sacrificing our allies. The Sixteenth District needs a congressman who will fight for the district and its values against this agenda rather than one who is always rushing to the CNN or MSNBC studio, Lombardi stated. If the Biden agenda is enacted the nation that we know will cease to exist Lombardi said.

“Tonight we heard one of the most pessimistic and radical speeches ever,” said Jack Lombardi. “But should we be surprised with this when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Joe Biden has exceeded expectations.

“Tonight’s speech was a blueprint for a radical change to our nation,” concluded Lombardi. “We would go from Ronald Reagan’s shining city on a hill to Freddy Kruger’s Nightmare on Elm Street if the agenda detailed tonight is enacted.”



Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.

