M-37 makeover begins this Monday, May 3, in Middleville and Caledonia

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTIES: Barry and Kent

HIGHWAY: M-37

CLOSEST CITIES: Middleville and Caledonia

START DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $7.4 million to resurface approximately 6 miles of M-37 from the north village limits of Middleville north to 92nd Street in Caledonia. The project also includes new concrete curb and gutter, geometric improvements, new guardrail, culvert replacement, new signs, pavement markings, and a new traffic signal at the intersection of M-37 and Finkbeiner Road/Crane Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The geometric improvements and the addition of a traffic signal at the M-37/Finkbeiner-Crane Road intersection will improve safety and mobility. The project will provide a smoother, safer driving surface and will extend the service life of the roadway.